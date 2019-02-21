© MyFC

myFC & Krusell to develop a smartphone case with fuel cells

myFC has decided to develop a smart smartphone case with fuel cells. The case will be the first commercial application of LAMINA MAX, the company's platform for fuel cell integration. LAMINA INcase will be developed in collaboration with case manufacturer Krusell.

myFC has entered into a non-exclusive partnership with Krusell, the Jays-owned mobile accessories manufacturer. The purpose of the agreement is to create products that combine the technologies, knowledge and market relations of the two companies. The collaboration has so far resulted in prototypes of the fuel cell charger JAQ Hybrid, and also a prototype on a fuel cell integrated smartphone case ­­– LAMINA INcase. "Our reference platform LAMINA MAX is ready for its first commercial application, and Krusell is a very good partner for us. In addition to the high quality of their products, we are in agreement on environmental concerns, and Krusell has a long tradition in questions of sustainability. The company is guided by "sustainability forever" which we at myFC of course fully subscribe to. I look forward to exploring what smart, stylish, powerful and green products we can create together," says Björn Westerholm, CEO of myFC.