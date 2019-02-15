© Contract Production

UK manufacturer doubles work space in head office acquisition

Yorkshire-based Contract Production Ltd has acquired its current head office and production facilities in Pickering, expanding into a third adjoining unit as part of its expansion programme.

CPL shareholders have purchased 9’600 square feet, spread across three adjoining units on the Thornton Road Industrial estate, investing more than GBP 500’000 in the acquisition and modernisation programme. The company had been leasing two of the units for the last 10 years but took the opportunity to buy both, along with a third space, that had stood empty since 2017. This has enabled the electronics manufacturer to almost double its current work space, the company states in a press release. “The additional empty unit is basically a shell so we are starting with a blank space which gives us plenty of options; it’s a very exciting time for the company and the staff who will have a big say in how we can best utilise the new areas,” says CPL Managing Director Simon Norris. “The space may well be used to create a dedicated area for our automated production line to expand into, and grow our component stores and warehousing, as well as provide much-needed admin space and meeting rooms.” The latest expansion plans have been fuelled by a significant six figure investment last year in the company’s production lines that have led to a 30% like-for-like increase in CPL’s turnover in the last 12 months alone. “I am very confident we will continue to grow as we make the most of the extra space and, as a result, add to the current 22-strong workforce we have in Pickering,” Simon continues. Last year’s investment resulted in the installation of the AM100 Panasonic Pick and Place line enabling the company to increase its output by up to 400%. The new CPL production line populates printed circuit boards and can place up to 30’000 components per hour – another key advantage that allowed the business to compete for the larger contracts.