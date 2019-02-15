© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

Aquantia and Sumitomo Electric to deliver multi-gig Ethernet connectivity to AV market

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., based in Japan, and Silicon Valley’s Aquantia Corp. have formed a strategic partnership for Sumitomo Electric to deliver multi-gig Ethernet connectivity products to global manufacturers of autonomous vehicles.

According to media reports, the partnership will call for Sumitomo Electric connectors, cables and subsystem capabilities to be combined with Aquantia AQcelerate automotive PHYs and targeted at in-vehicle networks (IVNs), which enable new levels of autonomous driving. The agreement will allow the two companies to co-develop new capabilities for Aquantia AQcelerate devices that meet the needs of Sumitomo Electric’s global customers. Sumitomo Electric Managing Executive Officer Toshiaki Kakii said, “A multi-gig IVN ensures the highest level of safety for drivers, passengers and anyone else sharing the road. Autonomous driving requires massive amounts of data transfers within the vehicle, and the combination of Sumitomo Electric and Aquantia will help make it seamless for OEM customers to create a safe, enjoyable in-car experience.” Sumitomo Electric’s Automotive business segment yielded USD 15.5 billion in revenue in 2018, with steady, sequential growth, and it’s reported that the partnership will give Aquantia increased exposure to Sumitomo Electric’s large Japanese and international customer base.