Lockheed Martin opens Florida R&D center, adds jobs

Lockheed Martin has completed construction on its USD 50 million, 255,000 square foot Research & Development II facility in Orlando, Florida.

Exactly one year ago, Lockheed Martin officially broke ground on its six-story building, with an aggressive goal of completing it in a year. The new R&D center employees will support engineering, program management and business operations for Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control's Orlando site. The company's Orlando operations also include the Rotary and Mission Systems divisions. Lockheed Martin Executive VP Frank St. John said, "The Research & Development II facility expands our robust Florida presence and fosters significant opportunities for collaboration and innovation among our employees. We will continue our strong partnerships with local and state governments, community partners and area universities to grow our business, our workforce and the critical capabilities we provide to customers worldwide." Since 2017, Lockheed Martin has created more than 1,000 jobs to support this facility and others in Orlando, with hundreds more expected over the next three to five years. Across Florida, Lockheed Martin operations support an estimated 40,000 direct, indirect and induced jobs, with work spanning 1,300 Florida businesses and suppliers. The Maryland-based company employs 105,000 people worldwide.