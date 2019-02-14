© ESI Electronics Production | February 14, 2019
ESI gets Asia order for FPC laser via drilling system
Electro Scientific Industries (ESI), a division of MKS Instruments Inc. and provider of laser-based manufacturing solutions for the micro-machining industry, received an order for its recently-released CapStone laser drilling system for processing flexible printed circuits (FPC).
The CapStone system is optimized to process the FPCs widely used in consumer electronics, such as smartphones and other handheld devices. CapStone’s new laser technology and control capabilities perform at twice the throughput of the previous-generation model, and with equivalent accuracy and precision in critical parameters such as via diameter and placement. The order follows an extensive on-site system evaluation at Compeq Manufacturing, Huizhou, China, Similar evaluations are underway at other major manufacturers where systems have already been qualified for production. “Our testing and evaluation process for CapStone has been rigorous and extensive,” said Cathay Wu, director of purchasing, Material Division, Compeq. “We have processed thousands of panels over the last few months with the CapStone system. We evaluated the system on a wide range of applications and material stacks, as well as numerous via types and sizes—in both panel and roll-to-roll processes—and achieved excellent yield. CapStone showed significant increases in throughput and savings in cost-per-panel and has met or exceeded our expectations.” ESI is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, with global operations from the Pacific Northwest to the Pacific Rim.
Lockheed Martin opens Florida R&D center, adds jobs Lockheed Martin has completed construction on its USD 50 million, 255,000 square foot...
UAT picks Veeco to bolster fan-out wafer-level packaging portfolio Unisem Advanced Technologies Sdn Bhd (UAT) has purchased Veeco’s single-wafer solvent...
ESI gets Asia order for FPC laser via drilling system Electro Scientific Industries (ESI), a division of MKS Instruments Inc. and provider of laser-based...
DMASS: 'the highest distribution sales ever reported in Europe' DMASS reports 14.2% growth in semiconductor distribution for Q4/CY18. Smaller countries and Eastern Europe benefit over-proportionally. MOS Micro and Optoelectronics below average, says DMASS.
Merger between Widex and Sivantos receives final clearance The European Commission has approved the merger between Sivantos (owned by EQT funds)...
Finmasi Group acquires German PCB manufacturer On the 21st of January 2019 Finmasi Group bought 100% of the capital stock of EPN Electroprint GmbH, located in Neustadt in Thuringia region in Germany.
NCAB expands to Malaysia NCAB Group starts the first quarter of 2019 by establishing operations in Malaysia. The...
Series A funding fuels May Mobility’s momentum Millennium New Horizons and Cyrus Capital Partners have joined May Mobility’s...
ZAF Energy Systems Lands Strategic Investment from Wirtz... Wirtz Manufacturing has made a strategic investment in battery developer ZAF Energy Systems...
Johnson & Johnson to acquire Auris Health for $3.4 billion Johnson & Johnson says that its subsidiary, Ethicon, Inc., has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire surgical robotics company Auris Health, Inc. for approximately USD 3.4 billion in cash.
ZF plans to open new Serbian facility in April German automotive technology company, ZF Friedrichshafen, is reportedly planning to open its...
Microlease and Electro Rent Europe to join forces The two companies will unify their European operations to become one of the largest...
OHB awarded ESA contract for the development of... OHB System AG, a subsidiary of the space and technology group OHB SE, has received funding...
Invotec expands its presence with new facility in Germany Custom equipment provider Invotec is opening a facility in Villingen-Schwenningen...
WH executive order outlines AI plan, omits critical funding details President Trump has signed an executive order creating the “American AI Initiative,” which serves as a high-level strategy guiding AI development within the U.S.
AIStorm snags USD 13.2 million in quest to advance edge processing San Jose-based AI start-up AIStorm has secured USD 13.2 million in Series A financing from...
Eckhart Inc. buys Indiana's Gasper Engineering Eckhart Inc., headquartered in Lansing, Michigan, acquired Gasper Engineering Inc., a...
Nuro surpasses USD 1 billion with Series B round Silicon Valley-based Nuro has raised USD 940 million in Series B financing from the SoftBank...
Amazon to acquire home mesh WiFi systems startup Amazon and eero have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Amazon...
Universal Robots partners with Bharat Fritz Werner in India India is emerging as one of the fastest growing economies in the new millennium and the...
Chatsworth Products expands in Canada via acquisition Chatsworth Products (CPI), a manufacturer of information and communications technology...
Kulicke & Soffa enters research collaboration with NUS Institute Kulicke & Soffa says it has engaged the Institute of Operations Research and...
