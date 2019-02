© ZF

German automotive technology company, ZF Friedrichshafen, is reportedly planning to open its new Serbian factory, focused on parts for electronic vehicles, by the end of April.

The new facility in Pancevo will bring more than 1’000 new jobs to the city, according to a report in SeeNews citing a video report from Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic. The company has reportedly invested a total of EUR 85 million in the construction of the facility, which started back in June 2018. President Vucic also said that the ZF Group is planning to open an R&D centre – with 100 employees – in Serbia, an investment project worth EUR 160 million. Initially the company will focus on production of electric shafts for premium original equipment manufacturers, electric motors, electronic- and mechatronic gearboxes as well as microswitches at the facility. When this project was first announced the company detailed that the new plant would add 20’000 square metres to the Groups footprint.