ZF expands production capacity – builds new facility in Serbia

Investing more that EUR 100 million in the project, ZF’s Mobility Division is expanding its production capacity for electromobility products by building a new facility in the Serbian city of Pančevo.

“The demand for our electric motors and all-electric drives develops dynamically,” said Michael Hankel, responsible for Production and Electromobility at ZF, in a press release. “Since vehicles with hybrid and all-electric drives are set to become more established in the future, we are adapting our worldwide production network to cope with the rise in demand.”



Construction for the new 20’000 square metre plant in Pančevo – which sits some 14 kilometers northeast of the Serbian capital, Belgrade – is scheduled to start in June 2018.



Starting in 2019 the plant will focus on the production of electric motors and generators for hybrid and electric drives as well as transmission selector levers and micro-switches. Looking into the future, the ZF Pančevo location is expected to have a workforce of 1’000 employees, the company states.