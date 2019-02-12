© IBM - for illustrative purposes only

IBM pledges massive investment in AI hardware center

IBM plans to invest more than USD 2 billion to expand its high-tech footprint at the SUNY Polytechnic Institute campus in Albany with the establishment of the IBM Research AI Hardware Center.

The center will perform AI-focused computer chip research, development, prototyping, testing and simulation. Once established, the IBM Research AI Hardware Center will serve as the core of a new network of research and commercial partners, further cementing the Capital Region's position as New York’s "Tech Valley" and a global hub for innovative research and development. The IBM AI Hardware Center will attract new AI industry companies and federal research to the state, while fostering economic development and working to create several hundred new jobs and retain hundreds of other existing jobs at the SUNY Poly campus and at IBM's and its collaborators' facilities. In a recent statement, IBM described plans to provide at least USD 30 million in cash and in-kind contributions for artificial intelligence research across the SUNY system, with SUNY matching up to USD 25 million for a combined total of USD 55 million. Additionally, Empire State Development will provide a USD 300 million capital grant over five years to the Research Foundation for SUNY to purchase, own and install tools necessary to support the IBM Research AI Hardware Center. IBM will also extend its partnership with SUNY Poly for the Center for Semiconductor Research (CSR) that is set to expire at the end of 2021, to at least 2023, with an option to extend through 2028. New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo said, "New York has always been at the forefront of emerging industries, and this private sector investment to create a hub for artificial intelligence research will attract world-class minds and drive economic growth in the region. Artificial intelligence has the potential to transform how we live and how businesses operate, and this partnership with IBM will help ensure New York continues to be on the cutting edge developing innovative technologies." Mukesh Khare, IBM Research VP of Semiconductor and AI Hardware said, "By expanding our partnership with New York State, we are creating a global hub of AI hardware research with an ecosystem to innovate, incubate, and lead in the development of disruptive technologies."