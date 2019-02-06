© Nanotronics

Nanotronics selects Brooklyn Navy Yard for “factory of the future”

Building 20 of Brooklyn’s historic Navy Yard has been named the site for Nanotronic’s flagship production center, housing AI and computer scientists, chemists, physicists, and skilled tradesmen.

Construction of the 34,000-square foot facility is predicted to cost USD 11.4 million and is expected to create nearly 200 factory-based jobs. According to a published statement, products will be invented, engineered, and manufactured under one roof. The project has a planned completion date of late 2019. Nanotronics has cited the need to satisfy increasing demand for its AI-powered industrial inspection systems and new factory control products in both domestic and international markets as one reason for the expansion. The new facility will also position Nanotronics as an anchor in the Navy Yard’s plans to be developed into a thriving urban manufacturing center. In a recent report, Nanotronics CEO and Founder Matthew Putman said, “This new facility—in the heart of New York City—builds on Nanotronics’ legacy of invention to help reinstall industry and manufacturing as the bedrock of our Brooklyn community.”