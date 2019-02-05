© MANTA Instruments

HORIBA acquires all shares of MANTA Instruments

HORIBA Instruments announces that the company has acquired all shares of San Diego-based MANTA Instruments, Inc.

The developer, manufacturer, and supplier of nanoparticle tracking analysis systems is now a wholly owned subsidiary of HORIBA Instruments – expanding the company’s technology of particle characterization instruments. HORIBA develops, manufactures, and sells nanoparticle tracking analysis systems used in life-science, semiconductor manufacturing process and environmental process – which is why MANTA was such an attractive acquisition. The latest model of MANTA’s nanoparticle tracking analysis systems, the ViewSizer 3000, emits a laser beam at nanoparticles in Brownian motion in a fluid to track them and, by means of image analysis, evaluates size distribution, number concentration, and the aggregation state of particles from 10 nanometers in size with high resolution. In the fluorescence mode, fluorescently labeled particles can be measured. This innovative instrument is expected to meet customer needs in the life science and pharmaceutical research markets, which require data on particle number concentration, as well as in the cosmetics, catalysis, and semiconductor markets, where measurement in the nanoregion is essential. After the completion of the acquisition process, MANTA’s development and production functions will be transferred to HORIBA Instruments. When combined with existing optical technologies, MANTA’s image processing technology is expected to contribute to in-vitro diagnostics, regenerative medicine, and research and development of biopharmaceuticals, in addition to particle measurement. HORIBA also plans to apply this advanced technology to CMP (chemical mechanical polishing) slurries in the semiconductor field and aquatic nanoparticle measurement in the environmental field.