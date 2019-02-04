© Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker via Instagram

Foxconn’s Wisconsin plans are back on after talks with Trump

As previously reported, Foxconn said it had reconsidered its plans to produce LCD module’s at a USD 10 billion plant in Wisconsin. However, after a conversation with US President Donald Trump, the plans are back on.

Last week Louis Woo, a special assistant to Foxconn CEO Terry Gou, told Reuters that the company was evaluating its options for the Wisconsin operations; something that would result in a completely different set up that what was originally announced. However, following the initial report and the landslide of articles that came after, Foxconn issued a statement on Friday saying that it will build its factory in Wisconsin after CEO Terry Gou spoke to Donald Trump. Which the president echoed by tweeting; "Great news on Foxconn in Wisconsin after my conversation with Terry Gou!" In the statement the company says that it is moving forward with its planned construction of a Gen 6 fab facility, and that the “campus will serve both as an advanced manufacturing facility as well as a hub of high technology innovation for the region,” as reported by CNBC. In the statement the company continues to say that it has “undertaken the evaluation while simultaneously seeking to broaden our investment across Wisconsin far beyond our original plans to ensure the company, our workforce, the local community, and the state of Wisconsin will be positioned for long-term success.”