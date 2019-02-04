© jirsak dreamstime.com

Nexteer expands business operations in India

Nexteer Automotive is expanding its global operations with two new facilities in southern India.

The company is setting up a new software center in Bengaluru to tar into the growing demand for software-enabled functionality in advanced steering applications and a new production facility in Chennai to manufacture Nexteer's Electric Power Steering (EPS) systems and driveline products. The new India Software Center (ISC) focuses on downstream software production and validation – ensuring quality and compliance with regulations. Meanwhile, Nexteer's Global Technical Center in the US, in tandem with regional Technical Centers in Poland and China, will continue upstream software development and R&D innovation, a press release reads. Currently, Nexteer's ISC employs almost 100 software engineers with plans to grow to 200 employees by the end of 2019. These engineers work on all aspects of software and calibration projects – from architecture development through delivery. Nexteer's third manufacturing plant in India, the new Chennai facility, covers almost 90’000 square feet and expands the comapny’s regional production capacity for Nexteer's EPS systems. "The opening of Nexteer's facility in Chennai and our expanded production capacity in India are important pieces in our global strategy and represent our confidence in the growth potential of the automotive market within this region," says Tao Liu, Senior Vice President and Global Chief Operating Officer, Nexteer Automotive, in the release.