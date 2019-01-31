©

Worldwide silicon wafer area shipments in 2018 increased 8% YoY to a record high, while 2018 worldwide silicon revenue jumped 31% during the same period, topping the USD 10 billion mark for the first time since 2008, according to the SEMI Silicon Manufacturers Group (SMG).

Annual Silicon* Industry Trends

2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Area Shipments (MSI) 8,661 8,137 6,707 9,370 9,043 9,031 9,067 10,098 10,434 10,738 11,810 12,732 Revenues ($B) 12.1 11.4 6.7 9.7 9.9 8.7 7.5 7.6 7.2 7.2 8.7 11.4

*Total Electronic Grade Silicon Slices Excluding Non-Polished Wafers. Shipments are for semiconductor applications only and do not include solar applications.

Silicon wafer area shipments in 2018 totaled 12,732 million square inches (MSI), up from the previous market high of 11,810 million square inches shipped during 2017. Revenues totaled USD 11.38 billion, compared to the USD 8.71 billion posted in 2017. "For the fifth year in a row, annual semiconductor silicon volume shipments reached record levels,” said Neil Weaver, chairman of SEMI SMG, and Director, Product Development and Applications Engineering, at Shin-Etsu Handotai America. "Despite strong demand and the impressive gain in revenues last year, the market still remains below the market high set in 2007."All data cited includes polished silicon wafers, such as virgin test wafers and epitaxial silicon wafers, as well as non-polished silicon wafers shipped to end users.