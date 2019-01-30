



North American PCB sales growth ends 2018 up 8.7%

Sales growth among North American PCB companies bounced back in December and remained solid for the year. The book-to-bill ratio also strengthened in December and stands at 1.05, report the IPC.

Total North American PCB shipments in December 2018 were up 7.7% compared to the same month last year. Shipment growth ended the year at 8.7%. Compared to the preceding month, December shipments increased 17.1%. PCB bookings in December were down 3.1% year-over-year but bookings ended 2018 at 5.7% above the previous year. Bookings in December were up 26.3% from the previous month. “Despite slowing PCB sales growth in North America in recent months, the industry ended the year well ahead of 2017,” said Sharon Starr, IPC’s director of market research. “Although year-on-year PCB order growth was negative in December, order growth also remained positive for 2018. Despite declining orders and a related decline in the book-to-bill ratio,” Starr added, “the ratio bounced back in December. It has now been in positive territory for almost two years, which indicates a positive outlook for continued sales growth in the first half of 2019.”