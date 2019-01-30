Zuken to aquire Vitech Corporation

Zuken has entered into an agreement to purchase Vitech Corporation for an undisclosed amount. Vitech is a solutions company based in Blacksburg, Virginia, United States, specialising in systems engineering, with products and services directed at the Model-Based Systems Engineering (MBSE) market.

As product complexity continues to increase, companies are adopting MBSE tools and processes to better define product requirements, structure and behaviour. Vitech Corporation’s GENESYS product is a MBSE software tool that incorporates the key components of building a complex system involving people, processes, data, and documentation. Zuken is a global provider of electrical and electronic design, and data management solutions to a range of industries that includes automotive, transportation, aerospace and consumer electronics.