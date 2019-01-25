© Jakub Jirsak Dreamstime.com

North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.11 billion in billings worldwide in December 2018 (three-month average basis), according to SEMI.

Billings (3-mo. Avg.) Year-Over-Year July 2018 $2,377.9 4.8% August 2018 $2,236.8 2.5% September 2018 $2,078.6 1.2% October 2018 $2,029.2 0.5% November 2018 (final) $1,943.6 -5.3% December 2018 (prelim) $2,108.9 -12.1%

The billings figure is 8.5% higher than the final November 2018 level of USD 1.94 billion, and is 12.1% lower than the December 2017 billings level of USD 2.40 billion. “December billings of North American equipment manufacturers ended 2018 on a positive note,” said Ajit Manocha, president and CEO of SEMI. "Spending for logic and foundry offset the decline in memory investments for the month.”