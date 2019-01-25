© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com Electronics Production | January 25, 2019
Rheinmetall and BAE Systems to create a UK based JV
Rheinmetall and BAE Systems have signed an agreement to create a joint UK based military vehicle design, manufacturing and support business. T
he new Joint Venture will be headquartered at BAE Systems’ facility in Telford, England and will sustain over 400 jobs in the UK, as well as preserve key technology and engineering skills. Rheinmetall will purchase a 55% stake in the existing BAE Systems UK based combat vehicles business, with BAE Systems retaining 45%. The establishment of the new Joint Venture is subject to regulatory approvals which are anticipated to be completed in the first half of 2019. Once the approvals have been completed, the Joint Venture will be known as Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land (RBSL), a press release reads. In addition to managing and growing the existing combat vehicle support business, the intent is for the new Joint Venture to play a major role in the delivery of the British Army’s new Mechanised Infantry Vehicle (MIV) and other strategic combat vehicles programmes. While initially focused on these major UK programmes, RBSL will also form an part of Rheinmetall’s Vehicle Systems Division and will participate in and contribute to various global military vehicle pursuits and contracts. RBSL will have the potential to create hundreds of additional UK jobs, both in Telford and the wider supply chain. “We are excited about the potential the new Joint Venture holds for Rheinmetall, BAE Systems and ultimately our customers. The combined capabilities of our two great companies will offer our customers a comprehensive portfolio of military vehicles and associated technologies both now and into the future. We are proud to invest in the UK and expect to substantially grow the current business and the Telford manufacturing facility over the coming years,” says Ben Hudson, global head of Rheinmetall’s Vehicle Systems Division, in a press release. Jennifer Osbaldestin, Managing Director of BAE Systems Land UK business, adds “We are committed to evolving our combat vehicles business so that we better serve our customers’ future interests. Joining forces with Rheinmetall in the UK provides renewed purpose for our vehicles business and allows us to deliver products, services and technology that help land forces excel in their vital roles. We look forward to working together to ensure the Joint Venture is a trusted supplier to the British Army and our international customers.”
Johnson & Johnson to acquire Auris Health for $3.4 billion Johnson & Johnson says that its subsidiary, Ethicon, Inc., has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire surgical robotics company Auris Health, Inc. for approximately USD 3.4 billion in cash.
ZF plans to open new Serbian facility in April German automotive technology company, ZF Friedrichshafen, is reportedly planning to open its...
Microlease and Electro Rent Europe to join forces The two companies will unify their European operations to become one of the largest...
OHB awarded ESA contract for the development of... OHB System AG, a subsidiary of the space and technology group OHB SE, has received funding...
Invotec expands its presence with new facility in Germany Custom equipment provider Invotec is opening a facility in Villingen-Schwenningen...
WH executive order outlines AI plan, omits critical funding details President Trump has signed an executive order creating the “American AI Initiative,” which serves as a high-level strategy guiding AI development within the U.S.
AIStorm snags USD 13.2 million in quest to advance edge processing San Jose-based AI start-up AIStorm has secured USD 13.2 million in Series A financing from...
Eckhart Inc. buys Indiana's Gasper Engineering Eckhart Inc., headquartered in Lansing, Michigan, acquired Gasper Engineering Inc., a...
Nuro surpasses USD 1 billion with Series B round Silicon Valley-based Nuro has raised USD 940 million in Series B financing from the SoftBank...
Amazon to acquire home mesh WiFi systems startup Amazon and eero have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Amazon...
Universal Robots partners with Bharat Fritz Werner in India India is emerging as one of the fastest growing economies in the new millennium and the...
Chatsworth Products expands in Canada via acquisition Chatsworth Products (CPI), a manufacturer of information and communications technology...
Kulicke & Soffa enters research collaboration with NUS Institute Kulicke & Soffa says it has engaged the Institute of Operations Research and...
IBM pledges massive investment in AI hardware center IBM plans to invest more than USD 2 billion to expand its high-tech footprint at the SUNY...
Flex names former Eaton COO as its new CEO It was back in late October 2018 that i was announced that longtime CEO, Mike McNamara...
GenCell teams up with Flex to scale up production GenCell Energy, an Israel-based fuel cell power solution provider, has entered into a strategic...
IMI's revenues climb 24% in 2018 Philippine-based Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. (IMI) brought 2018 to a close with...
Safran acquires Collins' ElectroMechanical Systems business Safran has finalized the acquisition of the ElectroMechanical Systems...
Benchmark Electronics brings 500 jobs to Tempe EMS provider Benchmark Electronics has held the grand opening of its new corporate...
Disappointing end to fiscal 2018 for Leoni Due to disappointing earnings performance in the fourth quarter 2018 leads Leoni to...
Aurora Innovation secures major Series B boost Aurora Innovation, maker of the Aurora Driver, a self-driving technology system, has received...
Freudenberg increases investment in lithium ion technology, research The Germany-based Freudenberg Sealing Technologies Business Group...
Partnership between Riverdi and Elmatica bears fruit A close relationship between Polish display manufacturer Riverdi and PCB broker Elmatica...
Most ReadLoad more news
- Flex names former Eaton COO as its new CEO
- Kimball employee arrested for stealing $100k worth of items
- IDT & Telink Semiconductor team up on integrated sensor platforms
- Freudenberg increases investment in lithium ion technology, research
- Venture capital firm adds McNamara and Jha as general partners