Volkswagen bolsters battery research with investment in Forge Nano

Steadily beetling forward with its EV offensive, Volkswagen Group has invested USD 10 million in the Colorado startup, Forge Nano.

The investment will support industrial trials of a material coating technology that could improve performance of battery materials. The Volkswagen-Forge Nano collaboration began in 2014. Specifically, Forge Nano is investigating processes for scaling atomic layer deposition (ALD) to create new core-shell materials for battery applications. The positive effects of ALD technology includes improved range of electric vehicles by boosting the energy density of vehicle battery cells. The Volkswagen Group intends to offer more than 50 battery-powered electric vehicle models by 2025, representing one-fifth of its model portfolio. Recently, the company has been partnering with battery cell suppliers while developing its own specialized expertise in battery research. Dr. Axel Heinrich, head of Volkswagen Group Research has stated that partnering with start-ups is instrumental in the company’s expansion of battery-technology expertise, and that the company is “acting as a partner to Forge Nano and intend to provide the team with opportunities to carry out industrial trials with its innovative technology.”