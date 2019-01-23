© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

Nikon, ASML and Carl Zeiss bury the hatchet

Nikon, ASML and Carl Zeiss have signed a Memorandum of Understanding relating to a comprehensive settlement of all legal proceedings over patents for lithography equipment and digital cameras.

The MoU is a binding agreement that concerns all pending disputes between the three companies in Europe, Japan and the United States, including at the US International Trade Commission. Nikon, ASML and Zeis expect to execute a definitive settlement and cross-license agreement and dismiss all legal proceedings between the parties in February 2019, a press release reads. The terms of the agreement include a payment to Nikon by ASML and Zeiss of a total of EUR 150 million. Furthermore, the cross-license agreement contemplated by the memorandum includes mutual royalty payments of 0.8% over the sales of immersion lithography systems for 10 years from the signature date of the parties’ definitive agreement.