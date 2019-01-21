© DJI

Chinese drone manufacturer uncovers employee fraud

The drone manufacturer says that it has uncovered several cases of corruption within the company and that it expects losses of up to RMB 1 billion (EUR 129.43 million).

DJI says that during a recent investigation, the company found that; “some employees inflated the cost of parts and materials for certain products for personal financial gain, which DJI estimates could have cost the company up to RMB 1 billion,” a press release reads. The company says that it took action to address this issue when uncovering it, dismissing a number of employees who violated company policies, as well as contacted law enforcement officials. DJI is continuing to investigate the situation an is cooperating with law enforcement’s investigation. “We are taking steps to strengthen internal controls and have established new channels for employees to submit confidential and anonymous reports relating to any violations of the company’s workplace conduct policies,” the company states in the release.