© demarco dreamstime.com General | January 18, 2019
Indiana’s Lake Cable Starts 2019 with Multi-Million Dollar Expansion Plan
Lake Cable LLC, a privately-held wire and cable manufacturer, ended 2018 with plans in place to expand its operations in Northwest Indiana, resulting in the creation of up to 54 new jobs in the next two years.
Nearly USD 7 million will be invested at the company’s facility in Valparaiso to expand its operations. To accommodate the growth, the Illinois-based company, which also has two facilities in Elkhart, Indiana, will add 82,000 square feet to its existing 126,000-square-foot plant and install additional production equipment. The Valparaiso location recently became ISO 9001 certified for its quality management system. Construction is expected to be complete in 2022, with commissioning planned to begin in late 2020. Training and incremental hiring for the expanded facility are expected to begin in mid-2020. "Indiana's pro-growth business climate and skilled workforce, along with the state's diversified manufacturing sector, create a winning solution for companies like Lake Cable," said Elaine Bedel, president of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC). "Lake Cable’s commitment to continuing its growth and job creation here in Indiana will help strengthen the northwest Indiana region’s business community and create more opportunities for Hoosier workers.” Indiana is home to 8,500 manufacturing facilities and the highest concentration of manufacturing jobs in the U.S., supporting one in five jobs. Manufacturers in Indiana have added 107,300 new jobs since July 2009, ranking it second in the nation and growing at a rate of 25%. Lake Cable is a privately-held, fourth-generation wire and cable manufacturer with over 450 employees and five facilities in the Midwest and Florida.
Johnson & Johnson to acquire Auris Health for $3.4 billion Johnson & Johnson says that its subsidiary, Ethicon, Inc., has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire surgical robotics company Auris Health, Inc. for approximately USD 3.4 billion in cash.
ZF plans to open new Serbian facility in April German automotive technology company, ZF Friedrichshafen, is reportedly planning to open its...
Microlease and Electro Rent Europe to join forces The two companies will unify their European operations to become one of the largest...
OHB awarded ESA contract for the development of... OHB System AG, a subsidiary of the space and technology group OHB SE, has received funding...
Invotec expands its presence with new facility in Germany Custom equipment provider Invotec is opening a facility in Villingen-Schwenningen...
WH executive order outlines AI plan, omits critical funding details President Trump has signed an executive order creating the “American AI Initiative,” which serves as a high-level strategy guiding AI development within the U.S.
AIStorm snags USD 13.2 million in quest to advance edge processing San Jose-based AI start-up AIStorm has secured USD 13.2 million in Series A financing from...
Eckhart Inc. buys Indiana's Gasper Engineering Eckhart Inc., headquartered in Lansing, Michigan, acquired Gasper Engineering Inc., a...
Nuro surpasses USD 1 billion with Series B round Silicon Valley-based Nuro has raised USD 940 million in Series B financing from the SoftBank...
Amazon to acquire home mesh WiFi systems startup Amazon and eero have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Amazon...
Universal Robots partners with Bharat Fritz Werner in India India is emerging as one of the fastest growing economies in the new millennium and the...
Chatsworth Products expands in Canada via acquisition Chatsworth Products (CPI), a manufacturer of information and communications technology...
Kulicke & Soffa enters research collaboration with NUS Institute Kulicke & Soffa says it has engaged the Institute of Operations Research and...
IBM pledges massive investment in AI hardware center IBM plans to invest more than USD 2 billion to expand its high-tech footprint at the SUNY...
Flex names former Eaton COO as its new CEO It was back in late October 2018 that i was announced that longtime CEO, Mike McNamara...
GenCell teams up with Flex to scale up production GenCell Energy, an Israel-based fuel cell power solution provider, has entered into a strategic...
IMI's revenues climb 24% in 2018 Philippine-based Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. (IMI) brought 2018 to a close with...
Safran acquires Collins' ElectroMechanical Systems business Safran has finalized the acquisition of the ElectroMechanical Systems...
Benchmark Electronics brings 500 jobs to Tempe EMS provider Benchmark Electronics has held the grand opening of its new corporate...
Disappointing end to fiscal 2018 for Leoni Due to disappointing earnings performance in the fourth quarter 2018 leads Leoni to...
Aurora Innovation secures major Series B boost Aurora Innovation, maker of the Aurora Driver, a self-driving technology system, has received...
Freudenberg increases investment in lithium ion technology, research The Germany-based Freudenberg Sealing Technologies Business Group...
Partnership between Riverdi and Elmatica bears fruit A close relationship between Polish display manufacturer Riverdi and PCB broker Elmatica...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
- Flex names former Eaton COO as its new CEO
- Kimball employee arrested for stealing $100k worth of items
- IDT & Telink Semiconductor team up on integrated sensor platforms
- Freudenberg increases investment in lithium ion technology, research
- Venture capital firm adds McNamara and Jha as general partners