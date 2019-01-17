© Piksel Dreamstime.com

Varitron Acquires XCELSIA, Plans Rapid Prototype Manufacturing Center

Canada’s Varitron, an integrated EMS provider, has acquired all assets of XCELSIA Technologies, a Mirabel-based manufacturing services provider specialized in electronic circuit assembly.

Varitron, which owns plants in Saint-Hubert and Granby, Québec, and Hudson, New Hampshire, plans to immediately integrate the Mirabel acquisition into its operations. In an email, a spokesperson for Varitron told Evertiq that this fourth site will function as a “rapid prototype manufacturing center” and will focus on providing fast prototyping services to clients immediately. Additionally, small batch production will be considered when they can ensure that no disruption will occur to the company’s primary mandate on prototyping services. Currently, one production line is in place at Mirabel, and a second line will be added in the next six months. "Varitron always invests in its manufacturing plans on a yearly basis. This site will be treated the same way. Two parameters will drive investment at that site: prototyping speed and capabilities enhancements to perform," the spokesperson added. With this in mind, the company estimates an annual investment of between USD 250,000 and 500,000. In addition to small-batch and increased prototyping capabilities, job creation is also on the horizon. While the transaction calls for all 15 positions in XCELSIA and its facility in Mirabel to be maintained, Varitron President and CEO Michel Farley said in a press release that; “The strategic position on Montréal’s North Shore enables us to better serve the Greater Ottawa Region and access a broader pool of talent, which is a significant advantage in these times of global labor shortage.” The company spokesperson also told Evertiq, “Job creation will come from workload and growth. The actual reality of the labor shortage is becoming a constant challenge when growth arises. This site is in the middle of a high-skills ecosystem of potential employees.” Varitron is one of Canada’s largest EMS companies, fulfilling electronic product assembly for such industries as smart grids, military, optics, aeronautics, transportation, security, telecommunications, automated systems and medical support. Prior to the acquisition of the fourth facility in Mirabel, Varitron’s three plants operated a total of 11 SMT lines.