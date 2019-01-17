© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

SMTC Corp receives contract from the United States Navy

EMS provider SMTC Corporation announces that its subsidiary, MC Test Services, was recently awarded a USD 9 million, 5-year contract to support the U.S. Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division.

SMTC expects to begin production, and provide full engineering, testing, and support for the MK48 MOD 6 Exercise Electronics System and Torpedo Swim Out Box beginning in the second quarter of 2019. This new application will be in full compliance with all domestic and foreign contract requirements, the company writes in a press release. “We are honored for the opportunity to support our United States Navy and our nation’s platforms and look forward to providing these systems with the highest level of quality and reliability for many years to come,” says Ed Smith, SMTC’s President and CEO. “The Navy’s selection of our Company reflects positively on our commitment to operational excellence and employing the latest in manufacturing technology to support defense and aerospace requirements,” Smith added.