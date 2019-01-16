Quiptech consolidates business operations in Europe

As of the first of January 2019, Quiptech and Production Equipment Europe has consolidated all its business operations in Europe, into one single entity, named Quiptech.

Consolidating the two businesses will allow Quiptech to provide its customers with an extensive range of capital equipment and production supplies, all from one, single source supplier. Quiptech is a distributor of capital equipment in Europe and Mexico, and now also production supplies, for the electronics and medical device manufacturing industries. By streamlining the business Quiptech aims to grow and build the brands presence by delivering a single source service to the market.