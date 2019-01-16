© ginasanders dreamstime.com General | January 16, 2019
LG Electronics and AEye Partnering to Deliver Solutions to ADAS Market
Multinational electronics company LG Electronics (LG) and AEye, maker of artificial perception systems and the developer of iDAR, announced recently a strategic sales, co-development, and manufacturing partnership to help automotive OEMs bring next-generation sensing and perception solutions to the ADAS and future autonomous driving markets.
The partnership combines LG’s optics and manufacturing experience with AEye’s proprietary iDAR technology, bringing Level 3 autonomous driving solutions to OEMs for SOP in 2022. By partnering with AEye, LG expects to exceed automotive specifications for OEM customers in the development and manufacturing of intelligent solutions that deliver optimum performance at lowest cost. Additionally, LG became a major shareholder as part of its USD 40 million Series B round of financing. “The AEye iDAR system, which brings intelligence to the sensor level, brings significant implications for the ADAS and autonomous vehicle industry. AEye’s modular architecture, combined with LG’s optics will allow us to jointly create low-cost, high-performance products and rapidly innovate to address market needs. This partnership underscores our commitment to deliver global automakers the very best building blocks with which to deliver safe, accessible assisted driving solutions.” LG’s Vehicle Component Solutions Company is a global Tier 1 supplier focused on connected, intelligent driving and electrification solutions with proficiency in optics manufacturing, making them complementary as a partner to AEye's iDAR. “By creating this technical blueprint with LG, we are helping OEMs cut costs and reduce risk in fast-tracking their ADAS initiatives,” said Barry Behnken, co-founder and senior VP of Engineering at AEye. “We fully appreciate LG’s optics expertise, and believe this partnership is a boon for automakers looking to purchase a cost-effective, high-performance, integrated system from a trusted supplier.” The LG partnership is part of AEye’s design-for-manufacturability strategy, in which it works with trusted Tier 1 suppliers to build and manufacture automotive-grade systems to OEM specifications. By combining AEye’s core technology with LG’s expertise in manufacturing automotive components, the collaboration takes aim at OEMs’ rollout of ADAS offerings, ensuring quality at scale. AEye’s iDAR artificial perception system is a new form of intelligent data collection that fuses 1550 nanometer (nm), solid-state agile LiDAR with a low-light HD camera and embedded AI to intelligently capture data at the sensor level. In November, the system detected and tracked a truck at 1,000 meters (one kilometer) and achieved a scan rate of 100Hz, setting a new industry record.
