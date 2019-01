© NEVS

Chinese property conglomerate Evergrande Group has acquired 51% of the shares in Nevs AB in Sweden.

Evergrande Group businesses covers everything from cultural tourism, real estate, health and hi-tech industries – and is one of the main investors in another electric vehicle company, namely Faraday Future Nevs AB is the phoenix that was born when Kai Johan Jiang bought the bankruptcy estate after Saab Automobile. Since then he has been major owner of the company. During the six years that has passed, Nevs has built a new car manufacturing plant in Tianjin, China, and now has started to build another one, in Shanghai, China, in addition to the one the company has in Trollhättan, Sweden.In order to do this and to develop new electric vehicles and transport solutions for the future requires a lot of money. Therefore, the company has for a long time looked for new investors. And now, the company has found Evergrande.Evergrande Health – a subsidiary of Evergrande Group – will be the new owner, with 51% of the shares in Nevs AB. Kai Johan Jiang, with his company, NE Holding, will have 49 % of the shares."I am very pleased with this. It means that Nevs will get a financial strong main owner who also is very interested in developing our vision about green mobility transport solutions for the future", says Stefan Tilk CEO at Nevs, in a press release detailing the matter. "This in combination with the strong drive and entrepreneurship of Kai Johan Jang paves the platform for a great possibility in achieving our goals", he adds.