© Faraday Future (illustration purpose only) Electronics Production | June 25, 2018
Faraday Future secures funding
Faraday Future has confirmed the USD 2 billion of equity funding upon approval of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS).
Evergrande Group, a Chinese real estate developer that invested in FF at the end of 2017, seems to be the company's largest shareholder now.
The FF 91 is Faraday Future’s first production vehicle and flagship model. The US-based company presents it as a "bold new breed of electric mobility – a super car robot and a third internet living space".
Jia Yueting – also known as YT – will officially take FF Global CEO role.
