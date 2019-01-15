© Reed Electronics Research Analysis | January 15, 2019
EMEA EMS industry set to exceed €35 billion by 2022
According to Reed Electronics Research’s latest analysis, revenues for the EMS industry in Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) are forecast to reach Euro 35’616 million in 2022 up from Euro 30’564 million in 2017.
CEE still remains the largest region, due to the dominant position held by the leading global EMS providers and most notably Foxconn, which accounted for an estimated 40.4% of the Euro 15’948 million in EMS revenues generated in the region in 2017. Revenues from EMS manufacturing operations in Western Europe amounted to Euro 12’608 million in 2017, 41.3% of the European total, with the remainder from facilities in the Middle East and Africa. With the rise of initiatives in Industry 4.0, more complex assembly of devices connected through the Internet of Things (IoT) and increases in vehicle electronics, the total value of Western European EMS revenues has begun to rise modestly and continues to grow. A decline in revenues in Italy and negative growth in euros in the UK, however impacted the EMS industry in the region during 2017. A marked fall in sales at two of the leading EMS providers in Germany also subdued growth in the region’s most important market. Over the period to 2022, constant pressures on price and the transfer of production from Western European plants to manufacturing facilities in CEE/MENA will continue. EMS will also be under pressure from their global OEM customers to offer local manufacturing in other world regions and this will temper growth in some areas of Western Europe. In 2022, RER forecasts that EMS revenues generated in Western Europe will reach Euro 14’453 million with growth accelerating in the later part of the forecast. In 2017, the Aerospace & Defence, Automotive, Medical, Control & Industrial and Telecoms (ADAMCIT) segments accounted for 70% of West European EMS revenues with the percentage forecast to increase to 72.2% in 2022. In the CEE and other low-cost countries, the focus remains on the Computer, Consumer and Communication (3C) sectors but with continuing and increasing transfer of production of low and medium volume/high mix electronic assembly from Western European EMS. In 2022, the ADAMCIT segments in the CEE are forecast to account for 17.0% of revenues and compared to 16.0% in 2017. As we enter 2019 however, there are a number of potential headwinds which could subdue shortterm demand. Lower growth in the world economy, an escalation in the trade conflict between the US and China and the uncertainties surrounding Brexit could all dampen growth.
For more information on the analysis, visit Reed Electronics Research, or register for Evertiq Expo in Gothenburg (January 23, 2019) where Peter Brent from RER will go through the data as well as issues and trends. For more information and registration to the event follow this link.
For more information on the analysis, visit Reed Electronics Research, or register for Evertiq Expo in Gothenburg (January 23, 2019) where Peter Brent from RER will go through the data as well as issues and trends. For more information and registration to the event follow this link.
Johnson & Johnson to acquire Auris Health for $3.4 billion Johnson & Johnson says that its subsidiary, Ethicon, Inc., has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire surgical robotics company Auris Health, Inc. for approximately USD 3.4 billion in cash.
ZF plans to open new Serbian facility in April German automotive technology company, ZF Friedrichshafen, is reportedly planning to open its...
Microlease and Electro Rent Europe to join forces The two companies will unify their European operations to become one of the largest...
OHB awarded ESA contract for the development of... OHB System AG, a subsidiary of the space and technology group OHB SE, has received funding...
Invotec expands its presence with new facility in Germany Custom equipment provider Invotec is opening a facility in Villingen-Schwenningen...
WH executive order outlines AI plan, omits critical funding details President Trump has signed an executive order creating the “American AI Initiative,” which serves as a high-level strategy guiding AI development within the U.S.
AIStorm snags USD 13.2 million in quest to advance edge processing San Jose-based AI start-up AIStorm has secured USD 13.2 million in Series A financing from...
Eckhart Inc. buys Indiana's Gasper Engineering Eckhart Inc., headquartered in Lansing, Michigan, acquired Gasper Engineering Inc., a...
Nuro surpasses USD 1 billion with Series B round Silicon Valley-based Nuro has raised USD 940 million in Series B financing from the SoftBank...
Amazon to acquire home mesh WiFi systems startup Amazon and eero have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Amazon...
Universal Robots partners with Bharat Fritz Werner in India India is emerging as one of the fastest growing economies in the new millennium and the...
Chatsworth Products expands in Canada via acquisition Chatsworth Products (CPI), a manufacturer of information and communications technology...
Kulicke & Soffa enters research collaboration with NUS Institute Kulicke & Soffa says it has engaged the Institute of Operations Research and...
IBM pledges massive investment in AI hardware center IBM plans to invest more than USD 2 billion to expand its high-tech footprint at the SUNY...
Flex names former Eaton COO as its new CEO It was back in late October 2018 that i was announced that longtime CEO, Mike McNamara...
GenCell teams up with Flex to scale up production GenCell Energy, an Israel-based fuel cell power solution provider, has entered into a strategic...
IMI's revenues climb 24% in 2018 Philippine-based Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. (IMI) brought 2018 to a close with...
Safran acquires Collins' ElectroMechanical Systems business Safran has finalized the acquisition of the ElectroMechanical Systems...
Benchmark Electronics brings 500 jobs to Tempe EMS provider Benchmark Electronics has held the grand opening of its new corporate...
Disappointing end to fiscal 2018 for Leoni Due to disappointing earnings performance in the fourth quarter 2018 leads Leoni to...
Aurora Innovation secures major Series B boost Aurora Innovation, maker of the Aurora Driver, a self-driving technology system, has received...
Freudenberg increases investment in lithium ion technology, research The Germany-based Freudenberg Sealing Technologies Business Group...
Partnership between Riverdi and Elmatica bears fruit A close relationship between Polish display manufacturer Riverdi and PCB broker Elmatica...
Most ReadLoad more news
- Flex names former Eaton COO as its new CEO
- Kimball employee arrested for stealing $100k worth of items
- IDT & Telink Semiconductor team up on integrated sensor platforms
- Freudenberg increases investment in lithium ion technology, research
- Venture capital firm adds McNamara and Jha as general partners