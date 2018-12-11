© Rimac Automobili Electronics Production | December 11, 2018
EIB supports Rimac with a €30 million R&D loan
The European Investment Bank says that it will provide EUR 30 million loan to Croatian electric car manufacturer Rimac Automobili.
The financing will allow the company to further develop its electric driving technologies. It will also support the company’s transformation into a technology solutions provider for electric vehicles and an industrial-scale producer of components for the global automotive sector, a press release reads.
Enabled by a guarantee form the EU budget, under the Investment plan for Europe (the Junker plan) the loan will allow Rimac Automobili to continue its strong growth.
Rimac has been making strides over the last few years, the company recently announced that it had doubled in size over the last 12 months, now employing over 450 people with the majority of them in R&D. And the company has a very clear goal; to become one of the major employers and exporters in Croatia. To reach this goal Rimac will also use the loan to accelerate its R&D activities and at the same time increase sales and marketing efforts to enable planned expansion into Asia and Europe.
“It is a long and difficult road to build an automotive and technology company, especially in a country where nothing similar has been done. Access to capital was very difficult for us in the early days, with investment activity in this part of Europe being quite low. However, based on our results and accomplishments, more and more international strategic partners such as Porsche, are ready to invest in the company,” says Founder and CEO, Rimac Automobili Mate Rimac, in the press release. “We welcome EIB’s initiative to enable later-stage startups to have an alternative to traditional equity investment. This funding will help us accelerate our efforts and scale faster and bigger.”
Enabled by a guarantee form the EU budget, under the Investment plan for Europe (the Junker plan) the loan will allow Rimac Automobili to continue its strong growth.
Rimac has been making strides over the last few years, the company recently announced that it had doubled in size over the last 12 months, now employing over 450 people with the majority of them in R&D. And the company has a very clear goal; to become one of the major employers and exporters in Croatia. To reach this goal Rimac will also use the loan to accelerate its R&D activities and at the same time increase sales and marketing efforts to enable planned expansion into Asia and Europe.
“It is a long and difficult road to build an automotive and technology company, especially in a country where nothing similar has been done. Access to capital was very difficult for us in the early days, with investment activity in this part of Europe being quite low. However, based on our results and accomplishments, more and more international strategic partners such as Porsche, are ready to invest in the company,” says Founder and CEO, Rimac Automobili Mate Rimac, in the press release. “We welcome EIB’s initiative to enable later-stage startups to have an alternative to traditional equity investment. This funding will help us accelerate our efforts and scale faster and bigger.”
Whirlpool officially opens new Polish manufacturing plant Today also marks the official opening of a new plant for dryers in Łódź, which represents...
Nano Dimension sells system to Chungbuk TechnoPark Nano Dimension says that it has sold and installed a DragonFly Pro additive manufacturing...
EIB supports Rimac with a €30 million R&D loan The European Investment Bank says that it will provide EUR 30 million loan to Croatian electric...
Harris Corporation with a $125M R&D investment in Florida Harris Corporation is planning to invest more than USD 125 million in internal research and development in Florida this fiscal year – adding high-paying jobs.
CATL opens first North American base Electric vehicle battery manufacturer Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd...
OHB breaks ground on new facility in Bremen German satellite manufacturer, OHB, has officially stated the construction of another OHB...
Daimler and BMW to establish joint mobility company next year The planned joint mobility company with the BMW Group is expected to be established at...
DENSO invests $100M in startups to advance mobility DENSO has invested nearly USD 100 million over a four-year period in startup companies...
ABB opens robotics technical and service center in Vietnam ABB has inaugurated its Robotics Technical and Service Center with an aim to serve...
Honeywell moves global HQ to Charlotte Honeywell says that it will relocate its global corporate headquarters to Charlotte...
Honda R&D Americas expands in Raymond, Ohio Honda R&D Americas, Inc. and JobsOhio announces a grant partnership supporting and...
Note creates new Swedish partnership with Charge Amps Swedish EMS provider, Note, has signed a collaborative agreement with the Swedish...
Northrop Grumman secures contract in Poland Northrop Grumman's U.K.-based air traffic communications subsidiary, Park...
Autoliv sets money aside – awaits further fines Swedish automotive security group, Autoliv, provides an update on the European...
ERNI Electronic Solutions has a new owner Swiss ERNI Group says that it has sold the EMS and central electrics business of ERNI...
Korean manufacturer opens new plant in Myanmar LS Cable & System held the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Myanmar power cable plant...
Siemens Healthineers expansion in Walpole largely completed Siemens Healthineers says that it has largely completed the expansion of its Walpole...
Bosch Power Tool invests in Hungarian production Robert Bosch Power Tool is establishing a European battery manufacturing competence...
Ventec completes phase I of its German investment plan Ventec International Group Co., Ltd. says that the company has completed the first phase of its...
Terma appoints new President & CEO Jes Munk Hansen, the current CEO of Osram US, will join Terma on 1 April 2019 and...
Sensor specialist invests in Essemtec equpiment for Swiss site The principle in sensor technology is to pack more and more intelligence in spaces that...
BMZ Group to invest nearly USD 3 million in Virginia Beach BMZ Group, which opened its U.S. headquarters in Virginia Beach in 2011, plans to expand...
AMG to build a lithium chemical plant in Brazil AMG (Advanced Metallurgical Group) has signed a memorandum of understanding...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news