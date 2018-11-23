© Rimac Electronics Production | November 23, 2018
Rimac is growing – now more than 450 employees
Following the company’s funding round back in September 2017, Rimax opened 100 job positions. Intensive recruiting has resulted in a company twice as big as before. Today the challenges ahead is smart and efficient growth.
As of October 2018, Rimac and Greyp (Rimac’s sister company) can boast with 429 full-time employees, or 482 with external collaborators and students. Most of the team is based in the company headquarters on the outskirts of Zagreb, Croatia, a press release reads.
In addition to that, development offices have been opened this year on two more locations in Croatia, in Split and Osijek, and are closely collaborating with the local faculties of engineering. Selected engineers are working on the route Croatia-China, as Rimac-Camel Joint Venture is based in Xiangyang.
“Every time any company doubles – everything changes. We are really working hard to structure the company, organize the processes, and help our managers and team leaders to keep things manageable. One of the biggest challenges we have at the moment is space – we are currently in 5 buildings in Sveta Nedelja and expanding to other locations for both production and R&D,” says Mate Rimac, the founder and CEO.
And once again, just a little over a year since the last time the company was trying to add new muscles, over 100 job positions are open again. The fast-paced growth continues due to the company’s growing needs. The Rimac C_Two is in the final stage of development, and requires a lot of resources to tackle the challenge of the homologation and other tests prior to production.
Apart from its own projects, Rimac says that it is working on many more vehicles and technologies. The company has become an acknowledged electrification partner to many automotive manufacturers: Porsche, Automobili Pininfarina, Aston Martin, CUPRA, Renault, and more out of the public eye.
In addition to that, development offices have been opened this year on two more locations in Croatia, in Split and Osijek, and are closely collaborating with the local faculties of engineering. Selected engineers are working on the route Croatia-China, as Rimac-Camel Joint Venture is based in Xiangyang.
“Every time any company doubles – everything changes. We are really working hard to structure the company, organize the processes, and help our managers and team leaders to keep things manageable. One of the biggest challenges we have at the moment is space – we are currently in 5 buildings in Sveta Nedelja and expanding to other locations for both production and R&D,” says Mate Rimac, the founder and CEO.
And once again, just a little over a year since the last time the company was trying to add new muscles, over 100 job positions are open again. The fast-paced growth continues due to the company’s growing needs. The Rimac C_Two is in the final stage of development, and requires a lot of resources to tackle the challenge of the homologation and other tests prior to production.
Apart from its own projects, Rimac says that it is working on many more vehicles and technologies. The company has become an acknowledged electrification partner to many automotive manufacturers: Porsche, Automobili Pininfarina, Aston Martin, CUPRA, Renault, and more out of the public eye.
Time to look at the results of Electrolube's past investments Over the passed years the Electrolube has invested, quite heavily, in both R&D and...
Rimac is growing – now more than 450 employees Following the company’s funding round back in September 2017, Rimax opened 100 job...
Continental to manufacture for Sono Motors The German mobility provider Sono Motors says that is has entered into a cooperation with...
When a giant falls – we all hear it When a company the size of Foxconn is talking about layoffs in double digits percentage, we all know that that the numbers will be staggering.
Top 10 fabless IC design houses TrendForce announced the ranking of top 10 fabless IC design houses worldwide based on their revenues for 3Q18, among which Qualcomm was the only one to post a slight decline.
Daimler to build new tech center China Daimler says that it plans to build an R&D Tech Center China with a total investment of...
North American semi equipment industry posts October 2018 billings North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.06...
Kathrein decides on next steps in restructuring process The Kathrein Group adopts a package of measures for its Solutions business unit – in...
RUAG and Elbit sign MOU to form JV in Switzerland RUAG and Elbit Systems announces that they have signed a Memorandum of...
Myotek acquires electronics manufacturer Amptech Private equity firm New Water Capital, L.P. announced that its portfolio company, Myotek, has...
CML Group is becoming a manufacturer Leaving a successful 2018 behind them CML Group will have a few new bits and pieces...
Johnson Controls to sell Power Solutions business for $13.2 billion Johnson Controls says that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Power Solutions business to Brookfield Business Partners L.P. together with institutional partners including Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec in a cash...
The biggest electronica ever More than 3,100 exhibitors from over 50 countries provided an insight into the electronics of...
Plexus European footprint can face future challenges An increased traction in the high complexity and high regulatory spaces has brought on a need...
Mynaric opens site in China due to booming Asian aerospace market Mynaric is opening a new site in Shanghai, China, as a consequence of the high demand for its products and the rapidly-expanding Asian aerospace communications market.
Kitron signs NOK 150 million contract Kitron has signed a three-year manufacturing agreement for electronic modules for electric...
Samsung expected to extend lead over Intel to 19% The expected top-15 worldwide semiconductor (IC and O-S-D—optoelectronic, sensor, and discrete) sales ranking for 2018 includes seven suppliers headquartered in the U.S.*, three in Europe, two each in South Korea and Japan...
RoboticsX openend new R&D facility in Slovenia RoboticsX GmbH, a München based German company, opened new research and development (R&D) center in Ljubljana, the capital of Slovenia. The new facility, called Area X-1, will serve as a development center for Industry 4.0...
Incap signs partnership contract with Corvus Energy Incap has signed a manufacturing services partnership contract with Corvus...
ÅAC Microtec gets Scottish grant of £170’000 Swedish ÅAC has been awarded a SMART Research and Development Grant from...
Global DRAM revenue to reach a new record in 3Q18 The total revenue of the global DRAM industry grew by 9% QoQ, and again hit a new record...
Viscom keeps a close eye on the current developments of the... 2018 turned out to be a strong year for the company, especially on the automotive side on the...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news