Rimac is growing – now more than 450 employees

Following the company’s funding round back in September 2017, Rimax opened 100 job positions. Intensive recruiting has resulted in a company twice as big as before. Today the challenges ahead is smart and efficient growth.

As of October 2018, Rimac and Greyp (Rimac’s sister company) can boast with 429 full-time employees, or 482 with external collaborators and students. Most of the team is based in the company headquarters on the outskirts of Zagreb, Croatia, a press release reads.



In addition to that, development offices have been opened this year on two more locations in Croatia, in Split and Osijek, and are closely collaborating with the local faculties of engineering. Selected engineers are working on the route Croatia-China, as Rimac-Camel Joint Venture is based in Xiangyang.



“Every time any company doubles – everything changes. We are really working hard to structure the company, organize the processes, and help our managers and team leaders to keep things manageable. One of the biggest challenges we have at the moment is space – we are currently in 5 buildings in Sveta Nedelja and expanding to other locations for both production and R&D,” says Mate Rimac, the founder and CEO.



And once again, just a little over a year since the last time the company was trying to add new muscles, over 100 job positions are open again. The fast-paced growth continues due to the company’s growing needs. The Rimac C_Two is in the final stage of development, and requires a lot of resources to tackle the challenge of the homologation and other tests prior to production.



Apart from its own projects, Rimac says that it is working on many more vehicles and technologies. The company has become an acknowledged electrification partner to many automotive manufacturers: Porsche, Automobili Pininfarina, Aston Martin, CUPRA, Renault, and more out of the public eye.