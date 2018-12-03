North American PCB sales growth continues but at a slower pace
Year-over-year sales and order growth were positive in October for the North American PCB industry, and the book-to-bill ratio held steady at 1.04, says the IPC.
Total North American PCB shipments in October 2018 were up 5.3 percent compared to the same month last year. This year to date, shipments are 9.7 percent above the same period last year. Compared to the preceding month, October shipments decreased 11.9 percent.
PCB bookings in October were up 2.2 percent year-over-year. Year-to-date order growth was 8.5 percent above the same period last year. Bookings in October were up 0.4 percent from the previous month.
“The North American PCB industry sales growth trend continued for the 14th consecutive month and order growth rebounded, but the downward trend in order growth rates seen in recent months is now reflected in slower sales growth” said Sharon Starr, IPC’s director of market research. “We have seen a long period of growth. Book-to-bill ratios have been above parity for 21 straight months, which indicates the likelihood of continued sales growth at least for the rest of this year.”
