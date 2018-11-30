© Pixabay

StoreDot signs EVE as a new manufacturing partner

Energy-storage company StoreDot Ltd, says that the company has added a new manufacturing partner, China based EVE Energy Co. Ltd (EVE).

EVE will support the mass production of the first generation of StoreDot's FlashBattery technology for consumer electronics, which is said to enable a full charge in only 5 minutes.



With an initial focus on production for the Chinese market, EVE is also expected to help support a global roll out. This partnership will later extend to the production of StoreDot's second generation FlashBattery technology designed for use by electric vehicles (EV), a press release reads.



Listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, EVE is a designer and provider of primary lithium batteries within China. StoreDot and EVE have signed a 'Framework Agreement' which marks the start of a strategic cooperation and long-term partnership between the two companies. The scope of this cooperation includes; the production and evaluation of StoreDot's proprietary FlashBattery samples, production of StoreDot FlashBatteries at EVE's manufacturing facility, followed by the intention to build a joint manufacturing facility in China under a JV (joint venture) agreement.



"We are thrilled to be joining StoreDot on this journey," says Mr. Liu Jincheng, Eve's Chairman of the Board and General Manager, in the press release. "Ultra-fast charging batteries are an essential technology of the future, and by combining our manufacturing capabilities with StoreDot's technology prowess, we believe that we will soon be able to produce ultra-fast charging batteries to meet the diverse requirements of our customers."



"At StoreDot, we are proud of our ecosystem of strategic partners. From Daimler to BP, to Samsung and TDK, each partner is a leader in its respective fields and enables us to advance and improve the ecosystem necessary to support StoreDot FlashBattery technology. This will be initially optimized for power-banks and smartphones, but ultimately, for electric vehicles too," says Dr Doron Myersdorf, CEO and Co-Founder of StoreDot. "The agreement with EVE has enabled us to add an additional manufacturing partner into the mix, therefore expanding our global manufacturing capabilities. We're excited to take this important step in StoreDot's journey of bringing ultra-fast charging from our labs to mass production."