© yuri arcurs dreamstime.com PCB | November 29, 2018
Isola achieves IATF 16949: 2016 certification
Isola Group, a supplier of copper-clad laminates and dielectric prepreg materials used to fabricate advanced multilayer printed circuit boards (PCBs), says that it has achieved IATF 16949: 2016 certification for several of its facilities.
The company can now boast the certification for its Chandler, Arizona headquarters and its facilities in Dϋren, Germany, Huizhou and Suzhou, China and Taoyuan and Yangmei, Taiwan.
“These certifications represent a significant industry achievement and further demonstrate our commitment to providing the highest level of quality and service to our customers worldwide,” says Jim Poon, Vice President, Global Quality and Asia Operations, in a press release. “This certification is applicable to all the business segments we serve, inclusive of the automotive industry, and reinforces our commitment to quality, innovation and continuous improvement worldwide,” Mr. Poon added.
