Mynaric secures contract on ultra-secure data delivery from space

Mynaric has been selected by UK-based company ArQit to work on an initial study for ultra-secure data delivery from space.

The collaboration with ArQit aims for the delivery of cryptographic keys by satellites to eventually build a system capable of delivering quantum safe communication.



These quantum keys would then be used by ArQit’s customers to protect their communications against all kinds of cyber security threats, including those from emerging quantum computers, a press release states. The project is carried out under a public–private partnership between ArQit and the European Space Agency (ESA) and, as well as Mynaric. The ArQit-led industrial consortium intself is composed of European companies, such as QinetiQ of Belgium, BT of the United Kingdom and Fraunhofer IOF of Germany.



The project aims to validate Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) from space to ground to achieve ultra-high levels of security services through a pre-operational deployment. Quantum Key Distribution ensures that if a message is intercepted the recipient will be aware that its security has been compromised.



Mynaric could become the exclusive supplier of optical ground stations and laser terminals to the project once the first study phase has concluded, the release continues.



"The work we are doing with ArQit and the other partners of the consortium is another demonstration of our playing an instrumental role in shaping the future of secure, space-based communication; in this case with regard to Quantum Key Distribution. Cyber security is one of the most pressing concerns of our time and we are happy to see that laser communication will play a crucial role in yet another market with high growth projections", comments Dr Markus Knapek, Member of the Management Board of Mynaric.