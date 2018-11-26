© Norbit

EKRA, Fuji, Rehm & YJ Link upgrade for Norwegian Norbit

Norway-based Norbit EMS in Røros and Selbu have installed new production equipment from Scanditron - EKRA SERIO 4000 screen printers, FUJI AIMEX III and NXT SMD mounters, a Rehm reflow oven and YJ Link material handling.

”We have used FUJI SMD mounters for several years and know that they offer both high reliability, performance and flexibility which fits well into Norbit EMS’s concept with our focus on world class manufacturing processes. FUJI’s equipment is designed for demanding markets including Automotive, Medical, Defence, Energy, Marine and Subsea” Stein Martin Beyer, Business Unit Director Norbit EMS, explains in a press release.