Neways' Neunkirchen location just got bigger
Neways Electronics International has completed the expansion of its German site in Neunkirchen. After about 8 months of planning and construction, the new production and office space was taken into service in early October.
Thanks to the additional 1'000m2[/sup, the location grows to a total of 5'500m[sup]2. In addition to expanding its location, Neways Electronics will also invest in new production technologies to "tailor its machinery to customers' needs", a press release states.
"The expansion of the production area became necessary, because the volume of orders has grown steadily in the recent years. The order situation looks very good for the future as well. By expanding our production capacity, we will be able to meet the growth in the electronics industry”, explains Michael Berger, Managing Director of the Neways Neunkirchen GmbH.
The Neways site in Neunkirchen currently employs around 220 people and manufactures electronic assemblies for the automotive industry and other industry segments.
