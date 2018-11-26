© KUKA

KUKA CEO leaves the company after 10 years

Till Reuter terminates his office as CEO in December in agreement with the supervisory board. Peter Mohnen takes over as Interim-CEO and Andreas Pabst as Interim-CFO.

Dr. Till Reuter has been KUKA CEO for almost ten years; he joined the company in 2009 and led the company out of the economic crisis.



“I am proud to have been part of KUKA for the last ten years and pushed robotics forward together with the team. Robotics and automation are the key topics of the future. I wish you all the best for the future. You always have my support,“ says Dr. Till Reuter, in a press release.



“We want to continue to be a reliable partner for our customers, based on the know-how of our employees”, adds Peter Mohnen.



The company stresses that all existing investor agreements that KUKA has signed with Midea as controlling shareholder including the ring-fencing-agreement protecting KUKA’s intellectual property will stay in place unchanged. Midea expressed its support for KUKA’s growth strategy, including the development of the Chinese market, focus on research and development, investment in digitization and Industrie 4.0 as well as a strong commitment to KUKA´s presence in Germany.