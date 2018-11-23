Incap Group appoints Chief Financial Officer

The Finnish EMS provider says that it has appointed Antti Pynnönen as the CFO of Incap Group as from 21 January 2019.

Antti Pynnönen brings with him experience in business development and M&A. He also has good knowledge in production economics, based on his experience from manufacturing companies.



Before joining Incap Antti held several different managerial positions; first in 2011-2015 as Global business controller for Wärtsilä Propulsion & Electrical and Automation Services, in 2015-2017 as Director, business control in Services global business development and most recently he was responsible for Mergers & Acquisitions and Innovations function in the global Services Division Strategy & Business development organisation of Wärtsilä Corporation. Before joining Wärtsilä he worked as Controller at ABB during 2007-2011.