© Kathrein

Kathrein decides on next steps in restructuring process

The Kathrein Group adopts a package of measures for its Solutions business unit – in future, this unit will focus on IoT, the Internet of Things. Business activities in Infotainment & Connectivity Solutions will be discontinued as of 31 March 2019. In addition, the Group develops measures for its Products business unit.

As part of the strategic reorientation of the Kathrein Group, Kathrein Solutions GmbH, a subsidiary of KATHREIN SE, has adopted a comprehensive package of measures following a portfolio review and now wants to focus on the promising IoT business, the company states in a press release.



At the same time, the business activities in Infotainment & Connectivity Solutions will be discontinued as of 31 March 2019. Net.tech GmbH, the company which is responsible for the development in this area, will be closed on the same date. This affects 38 employees in Rosenheim and Ulm, who according to the company have already been informed at meetings about the discontinuation and the closure.



In the course of the restructuring of its Products business unit, KATHREIN SE is continuing constructive discussions with employee representatives in Rosenheim. Concrete proposals for measures concerning the reorientation and focusing of the Products business unit are expected for next week.