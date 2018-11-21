© Ruag

RUAG and Elbit sign MOU to form JV in Switzerland

RUAG and Elbit Systems announces that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to form a Joint Venture Company (JVC).

The two companies will establish this entity in Switzerland, under a joint team comprised of professionals from both companies who have already begun to work in collaboration.



The JVC will enable the companies to synergize and leverage their respective competences and serve as a national Communication and System Competence Center of Excellence. The competence center will cater to the needs and requirements of the Swiss Federal Department of Defence, Civil Protection and Sport (DDPS). Furthermore, it will act as a knowledge center to support the companies’ joint efforts with regard to a DDPS’ communication program of the Ministry of Defense of Switzerland (Swiss MOD) and other joint endeavors in the future, a press release reads.



“We at RUAG Defence are looking forward to working with Elbit Systems and we are convinced that this collaboration will allow us to support the Swiss Army with our proven competence and professionalism,” says Andreas Berger, CEO RUAG Defence.



“It is a privilege to be in a position to offer technologically advanced and operational solutions for the Swiss Armed Forces. We are proud to join forces with RUAG and believe that this collaboration will strengthen local support and engineering capabilities through transfer of knowhow,” adds Haim Delmar, Senior Vice President Elbit Systems C4I & Cyber.