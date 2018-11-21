© Amptech Electronics Production | November 21, 2018
Myotek acquires electronics manufacturer Amptech
Private equity firm New Water Capital, L.P. announced that its portfolio company, Myotek, has acquired Amptech, Inc., a manufacturer of electronics and electrical assemblies based in Manistee, Michigan.
Amptech designs, engineers and manufactures circuit boards and other electronic assemblies for customers in automotive, utility and other industrial end markets and applications. The acquisition will allow Myotek to provide its customers with domestic production capabilities for its automotive lighting products. Amptech’s Lee Wyatt will continue to serve as president of the company, a press release reads.
New Water views the addition of Amptech as a way to expand the capabilities of Myotek, a transportation LED lighting designer, manufacturer and supplier specialising in automotive forward lighting for several OEM automakers and other vehicle manufacturers. Myotek’s acquisition of Amptech will strengthen the company’s domestic manufacturing capabilities and allow the company to assemble lighting products across two continents.
“Amptech represents a highly strategic acquisition for the Myotek platform,” says New Water Capital Partner Brian McGee. “Our partnership with Amptech will support Myotek’s vision for expanding its lamp manufacturing capabilities domestically.”
Plans are to expand existing Amptech manufacturing facilities in Michigan and Pennsylvania to accommodate customer demand. “We are excited that our partnership with New Water and Myotek will enable Amptech to grow, both in its historic core business segments as well as more deeply penetrate the automotive lighting end market,” adds Amptech President Lee Wyatt.
“Building out U.S. manufacturing will allow us to more efficiently support Myotek’s growth and our customers over the coming years,” says Myotek CEO Eric Showalter. “We are excited about the prospects of building our products right here in Michigan.”
New Water views the addition of Amptech as a way to expand the capabilities of Myotek, a transportation LED lighting designer, manufacturer and supplier specialising in automotive forward lighting for several OEM automakers and other vehicle manufacturers. Myotek’s acquisition of Amptech will strengthen the company’s domestic manufacturing capabilities and allow the company to assemble lighting products across two continents.
“Amptech represents a highly strategic acquisition for the Myotek platform,” says New Water Capital Partner Brian McGee. “Our partnership with Amptech will support Myotek’s vision for expanding its lamp manufacturing capabilities domestically.”
Plans are to expand existing Amptech manufacturing facilities in Michigan and Pennsylvania to accommodate customer demand. “We are excited that our partnership with New Water and Myotek will enable Amptech to grow, both in its historic core business segments as well as more deeply penetrate the automotive lighting end market,” adds Amptech President Lee Wyatt.
“Building out U.S. manufacturing will allow us to more efficiently support Myotek’s growth and our customers over the coming years,” says Myotek CEO Eric Showalter. “We are excited about the prospects of building our products right here in Michigan.”
RUAG and Elbit sign MOU to form JV in Switzerland RUAG and Elbit Systems announces that they have signed a Memorandum of...
Myotek acquires electronics manufacturer Amptech Private equity firm New Water Capital, L.P. announced that its portfolio company, Myotek, has...
CML Group is becoming a manufacturer Leaving a successful 2018 behind them CML Group will have a few new bits and pieces...
Johnson Controls to sell Power Solutions business for $13.2 billion Johnson Controls says that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Power Solutions business to Brookfield Business Partners L.P. together with institutional partners including Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec in a cash...
The biggest electronica ever More than 3,100 exhibitors from over 50 countries provided an insight into the electronics of...
Plexus European footprint can face future challenges An increased traction in the high complexity and high regulatory spaces has brought on a need...
Mynaric opens site in China due to booming Asian aerospace market Mynaric is opening a new site in Shanghai, China, as a consequence of the high demand for its products and the rapidly-expanding Asian aerospace communications market.
Kitron signs NOK 150 million contract Kitron has signed a three-year manufacturing agreement for electronic modules for electric...
Samsung expected to extend lead over Intel to 19% The expected top-15 worldwide semiconductor (IC and O-S-D—optoelectronic, sensor, and discrete) sales ranking for 2018 includes seven suppliers headquartered in the U.S.*, three in Europe, two each in South Korea and Japan...
RoboticsX openend new R&D facility in Slovenia RoboticsX GmbH, a München based German company, opened new research and development (R&D) center in Ljubljana, the capital of Slovenia. The new facility, called Area X-1, will serve as a development center for Industry 4.0...
Incap signs partnership contract with Corvus Energy Incap has signed a manufacturing services partnership contract with Corvus...
ÅAC Microtec gets Scottish grant of £170’000 Swedish ÅAC has been awarded a SMART Research and Development Grant from...
Global DRAM revenue to reach a new record in 3Q18 The total revenue of the global DRAM industry grew by 9% QoQ, and again hit a new record...
Viscom keeps a close eye on the current developments of the... 2018 turned out to be a strong year for the company, especially on the automotive side on the...
Current tariff battles has brought on challenges and opportunities We met with Season Group's Executive Vice President, Steve Wilks, to talk...
One man's pain is another man's gain Universal Robots is hiring some 20+ former Rethink Robotics staff members, merging UR’s...
ABB inaugurates manufacturing hub in China The new hub integrates all of ABB’s activities in southeastern coastal city to create a campus...
Maxim is not done with its football factory Two years ago the company show off a football factory at electronica. This time they are...
TT Electronics opens design centre in Shenzhen TT Electronics is expanding and announces the the company has just opened its new design...
Aegis Software and CircuitByte form partnership in Europe CircuitByte and Aegis have signed a bi-lateral distribution agreement, enabling Aegis to...
Premier Farnell enters into new global franchise agreements The distributor has expanded its linecard by adding a number of new manufacturers to its range...
Cambridgeshire electronics firm gets new owner Secure Trust Bank Commercial Finance says that it has provided a GBP 2.15 million...
BMZ to expand battery production for EV’s in Karlstein The German battery manufacturer says that it has held the first symbolic...
Most ReadLoad more news