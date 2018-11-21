© Amptech

Myotek acquires electronics manufacturer Amptech

Private equity firm New Water Capital, L.P. announced that its portfolio company, Myotek, has acquired Amptech, Inc., a manufacturer of electronics and electrical assemblies based in Manistee, Michigan.

Amptech designs, engineers and manufactures circuit boards and other electronic assemblies for customers in automotive, utility and other industrial end markets and applications. The acquisition will allow Myotek to provide its customers with domestic production capabilities for its automotive lighting products. Amptech’s Lee Wyatt will continue to serve as president of the company, a press release reads.



New Water views the addition of Amptech as a way to expand the capabilities of Myotek, a transportation LED lighting designer, manufacturer and supplier specialising in automotive forward lighting for several OEM automakers and other vehicle manufacturers. Myotek’s acquisition of Amptech will strengthen the company’s domestic manufacturing capabilities and allow the company to assemble lighting products across two continents.



“Amptech represents a highly strategic acquisition for the Myotek platform,” says New Water Capital Partner Brian McGee. “Our partnership with Amptech will support Myotek’s vision for expanding its lamp manufacturing capabilities domestically.”



Plans are to expand existing Amptech manufacturing facilities in Michigan and Pennsylvania to accommodate customer demand. “We are excited that our partnership with New Water and Myotek will enable Amptech to grow, both in its historic core business segments as well as more deeply penetrate the automotive lighting end market,” adds Amptech President Lee Wyatt.



“Building out U.S. manufacturing will allow us to more efficiently support Myotek’s growth and our customers over the coming years,” says Myotek CEO Eric Showalter. “We are excited about the prospects of building our products right here in Michigan.”