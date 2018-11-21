PCB | November 21, 2018
CML Group is becoming a manufacturer
Leaving a successful 2018 behind them CML Group will have a few new bits and pieces to show off to the world. In a sitdown with Evertiq the company details its expansion in the North American region and also discloses the fact that is becoming a manufacturer.
Video: 10:04
RUAG and Elbit sign MOU to form JV in Switzerland RUAG and Elbit Systems announces that they have signed a Memorandum of...
Myotek acquires electronics manufacturer Amptech Private equity firm New Water Capital, L.P. announced that its portfolio company, Myotek, has...
CML Group is becoming a manufacturer Leaving a successful 2018 behind them CML Group will have a few new bits and pieces...
Johnson Controls to sell Power Solutions business for $13.2 billion Johnson Controls says that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Power Solutions business to Brookfield Business Partners L.P. together with institutional partners including Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec in a cash...
The biggest electronica ever More than 3,100 exhibitors from over 50 countries provided an insight into the electronics of...
Plexus European footprint can face future challenges An increased traction in the high complexity and high regulatory spaces has brought on a need...
Mynaric opens site in China due to booming Asian aerospace market Mynaric is opening a new site in Shanghai, China, as a consequence of the high demand for its products and the rapidly-expanding Asian aerospace communications market.
Kitron signs NOK 150 million contract Kitron has signed a three-year manufacturing agreement for electronic modules for electric...
Samsung expected to extend lead over Intel to 19% The expected top-15 worldwide semiconductor (IC and O-S-D—optoelectronic, sensor, and discrete) sales ranking for 2018 includes seven suppliers headquartered in the U.S.*, three in Europe, two each in South Korea and Japan...
RoboticsX openend new R&D facility in Slovenia RoboticsX GmbH, a München based German company, opened new research and development (R&D) center in Ljubljana, the capital of Slovenia. The new facility, called Area X-1, will serve as a development center for Industry 4.0...
Incap signs partnership contract with Corvus Energy Incap has signed a manufacturing services partnership contract with Corvus...
ÅAC Microtec gets Scottish grant of £170’000 Swedish ÅAC has been awarded a SMART Research and Development Grant from...
Global DRAM revenue to reach a new record in 3Q18 The total revenue of the global DRAM industry grew by 9% QoQ, and again hit a new record...
Viscom keeps a close eye on the current developments of the... 2018 turned out to be a strong year for the company, especially on the automotive side on the...
Current tariff battles has brought on challenges and opportunities We met with Season Group's Executive Vice President, Steve Wilks, to talk...
One man's pain is another man's gain Universal Robots is hiring some 20+ former Rethink Robotics staff members, merging UR’s...
ABB inaugurates manufacturing hub in China The new hub integrates all of ABB’s activities in southeastern coastal city to create a campus...
Maxim is not done with its football factory Two years ago the company show off a football factory at electronica. This time they are...
TT Electronics opens design centre in Shenzhen TT Electronics is expanding and announces the the company has just opened its new design...
Aegis Software and CircuitByte form partnership in Europe CircuitByte and Aegis have signed a bi-lateral distribution agreement, enabling Aegis to...
Premier Farnell enters into new global franchise agreements The distributor has expanded its linecard by adding a number of new manufacturers to its range...
Cambridgeshire electronics firm gets new owner Secure Trust Bank Commercial Finance says that it has provided a GBP 2.15 million...
BMZ to expand battery production for EV’s in Karlstein The German battery manufacturer says that it has held the first symbolic...
Most ReadLoad more news