Facts and figures on the trade fair

SEMICON Europa for the first time at electronica

In view of the growing influence of artificial intelligence in everyday life, Kurt Sievers, President NXP & CEO NXP Semiconductors Germany, emphasized this year’s slogan of electronica “Connecting everything—smart, safe & secure:” “First, artificial intelligence needs a functioning communications infrastructure. Second, consumers will only embrace artificial intelligence if they can approach it with a sense of security and trust.”From the perspective of the German Electrical and Electronic Manufacturers’ Association, the trade fair was a success, noted Christoph Stoppok, Head of Components, Mobility & Systems: “The positive trend in the electronics market is also continuing at electronica 2018. Nevertheless, the shortage of skilled labor is an issue that must not be ignored. With ‘electronica Experience’, electronica has created a successful format to inspire pupils and students for the subject of electronics.”80,000 trade visitors from over 80 countries came to Munich. Visitor satisfaction again reached a new all-time high, as the survey shows: 99 percent of visitors gave the event a rating of good to excellent. In terms of the number of visitors, the top countries were Germany followed by Italy, Austria, Great Britain and Northern Ireland, France, Switzerland, the U.S., the Russian Federation, China and Poland in that order.More than 300 exhibitors from SEMICON Europa showcased their solutions and products from the field of semiconductor production in Hall A4. Ajit Manocha, CEO and President of the industry association SEMI, stated: “Our exhibitors are very pleased with the new collaboration between SEMICON Europa and electronica—it’s a real benefit for the entire value chain of the electronics industry.” Next year SEMICON Europa will be held as part of productronica.