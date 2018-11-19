© kitron

Kitron signs NOK 150 million contract

Kitron has signed a three-year manufacturing agreement for electronic modules for electric wheelchairs with a leading producer of complex rehab technology.

In total, the agreement is expected to generate revenues of NOK 150 million, a press release reads. Production will take place at Kitron's plants in Sweden and the US.



"The customer's focus on innovation and quality has led to solid growth, and this is an important agreement with significant present and future potential for Kitron," said Kitron COO and Sales Director Israel Losada Salvador.