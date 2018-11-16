© Roboticsx

RoboticsX openend new R&D facility in Slovenia

RoboticsX GmbH, a München based German company, opened new research and development (R&D) center in Ljubljana, the capital of Slovenia. The new facility, called Area X-1, will serve as a development center for Industry 4.0 solutions, focused on smart robots and advanced industrial automation solutions.

Opening of the new RoboticsX facilities coincided with official announcement of signed contract between RoboticsX and Yaskawa Europe, to develop Industry 4.0 solutions. RoboticsX will develop standard and custom-made solutions for Yaskawa customers.



"I am satisfied that we have realized the next big and important step for RoboticsX company, expanding R&D operations from Germany also to Slovenia. Our future outlook is more than optimistic and we will make sure that our solutions are at the forefront of the industry and pave the way to smart manufacturing", said Peter Boras, founder and CEO of RoboticsX in a press release.



"I'm proud of the RoboticsX team and the work it has done so far. Even the most demanding tasks were done exceptionally. We are happy to work with such a motivated team, as their motivation and drive are contagious", added Bruno Schnekenburger, former President of the Robotics Division, now Board member COO at Yaskawa Europe.



"We are developing solutions for the manufacturing of tomorrow. By upgrading industrial robots with smart and connected solutions, we are increasing their performance and efficiency, while reducing operating and maintenance costs. Today, every production company that wants to remain competitive in the future has to think about introducing smart robots in its manufacturing processes", added Rok Prešeren PhD., co-founder and CTO at RoboticsX.