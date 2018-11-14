© RethinkRobotics

One man's pain is another man's gain

Universal Robots is hiring some 20+ former Rethink Robotics staff members, merging UR’s Boston office with Rethink’s former headquarters in the Seaport area in Boston, USA.

These new UR employees bring with them extensive collaborative robotics experience in engineering, product development, and customer applications, which will combine well with UR’s expertise to continue to drive new and innovative collaborative robotics solutions.



“Our new colleagues from Rethink have extensive expertise, knowledge and know-how not only about the technology but indeed also about the market conditions and what the customers’ pain-points are. All of this will benefit our customers and partners as we face an increase in competitors due to the huge market potential for collaborative robots,” says Universal Robots’ President Jürgen von Hollen, in a press release. “Our ability to secure key members of the Rethink team will have a significant positive impact in meeting market needs and driving innovation.”



Collaborative robots, currently the fastest-growing segment of industrial robotics, is forecasted to grow from USD 283 million last year to USD 3.26 billion in 2022 according to BIS Research. Universal Robots’ growth means continually adapting the company structure and processes to deliver its targets for 2019 and beyond.



“Rethink Robotics – along with Universal Robots – has been a pioneer in driving and developing the collaborative robotics market globally,” adds Jürgen von Hollen. “The company was always a good competitor, which helped us drive cobot awareness worldwide, and we want to make sure its customers can continue to fulfill their collaborative automation initiatives.”