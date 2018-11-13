© Aegis Software

Aegis Software and CircuitByte form partnership in Europe

CircuitByte and Aegis have signed a bi-lateral distribution agreement, enabling Aegis to sell BOM Connector, and CircuitByte to sell Aegis’ FactoryLogix software in central Europe.

Aegis Software, a global provider of Manufacturing Execution Software (MES), has announced that CircuitByte (formerly Router Solutions GmbH) has partnered with Aegis, integrating their BOM Connector tool with Aegis’ FactoryLogix digital MES platform.



CircuitByte will also be providing local sales and support, within central Europe, further expanding Aegis’ market presence and accelerating growth.



CircuitByte’s BOM Connector automates the processes around the management of the many forms of BOM data, linking optimal material sourcing with design, engineering and manufacturing, working with ERP and selecting the most cost-effective, quality materials available. Combining that with the knowledge of production process costings from FactoryLogix, immediate information about real-world manufacturing cost is available for OEM and EMS companies.



Daniel Walls, European Managing Director, Aegis Software, stated, “For Aegis’ FactoryLogix customers, the addition of BOM Connector provides a new, unique value, with the integration between design, manufacturing, material purchasing and the supply-chain, all within one simple, yet sophisticated flow. The close technical match between our Digital Manufacturing Engineering tools and BOM Connector, together produce an elegant and in-demand business solution.”