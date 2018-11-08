© Daimler

Daimler to ramp-up its electromobility site Kamenz

Daimler says that it plans to double the amount of employees at its Accumotive subsidiary at the Kamenz site in Germany. The company says it will employ around 1'000 people by the end of the year.

“We are taking big steps in the direction of electromobility. At Accumotive we will double the amount of employees until the end of the year 2018. We will achieve this almost one year earlier than initially planned. We are thus heading for the start of production of the EQC in spring 2019,” says Dieter Zetsche, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars.



Accumotive GmbH & Co in Kamenz (which is situated about 50 kilometers away from Dresden) was founded back in 2009, the company is producing lithium ion-batteries for Mercedes-Benz and smart. At present a second battery factory is being built at this site which symbolises an investment of EUR 500 million.



The German auto-giant has previously disclosed big plans for electromobility, and Mercedes-Benz cars will invest EUR 10 billion in the expansion of its electric fleet. By 2022, Daimler will electrify the entire portfolio of Mercedes-Benz, offering customers at least one electrified alternative in all segments.



Daimler is investing more than EUR 1 billion in a global battery production network with a total eight factories at six locations and on three continents. This includes in the German sites in Kamenz and Stuttgart-Untertürkheim with two battery factories each as well as Sindelfingen, Peking (China), Bangkok (Thailand) and Tuscaloosa (USA).



The second battery factory in Kamenz started pre-series production in mid-2018 and in spring 2019 the volume production of the EQC battery will follow. The construction of the second factory on a quadruples the production and logistic area in Kamenz to a total of around 80'000 square metres (861'112 square feet).