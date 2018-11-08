© Spin Electronics Production | November 08, 2018
Ford buys electric scooter company
Ford Smart Mobility, says it is acquiring Spin, a San Francisco-based electric scooter-sharing company that provides customers an alternative for first- and last-mile transportation
The acquisition of Spin is the latest strategic move by Ford in the mobility space, as the company is building up a mobility portfolio to help customers get places more easily, more quickly and less expensively.
"The number of mobility options available to people has risen dramatically in recent years. In some situations, people use multiple forms of transportation during a single trip. The fast-paced, often experimental mobility sector requires businesses to keep up with agile and adaptable customers. At Ford, the products and services we offer need to reflect these changes," the company writes in an update.
Spin is a dockless electric scooter sharing company based in San Francisco, the company has operations in 13 cities and campuses across the US.
