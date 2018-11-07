© stevanovicigor dreamstime.com PCB | November 07, 2018
Schweizer adjusts its forecast
Based on the current expectations for the business development in the fourth quarter of 2018, Schweizer Electronic has lowered its turnover forecast for the total business year 2018 to about EUR 124.0 million euro, which corresponds to a growth of 2 to 3% (previous growth forecast: plus 6 to 8%).
However, despite the lower turnover growth, the EBITDA ratio is still expected to range between 7 and 9% of the total turnover, whereby the upper end of the range still seems feasible, the company states in an update. This corresponds to an EBITDA of slightly below EUR 11 million and already includes the burdens from the ramp up of the new production site in China with around EUR 1 million.
In the first three quarters of 2018, Schweizer reported a turnover of EUR 96.7 million corresponding to an increase of 5.3%. The EBITDA amounted to EUR 9.3 million (2017: EUR 6.0 million). Amounting to 9.7%, the EBITDA ratio was above the expected range. The EBIT jumped to EUR 3.6 million (2017: EUR 0.0 million).
"Overall, on the operative level, the first three quarters of the business year were significantly more successful than the previous year. However, the shift of order call-offs from the fourth quarter 2018 to the following business year indicate a likelihood that the turnover in the last quarter of the current business year will be below previous year’s level," the company writes in the update.
The order book continues to be at a high level with EUR 169.1 million euro at the end of the third quarter (2017: EUR 172.0 million).
In the first three quarters of 2018, Schweizer reported a turnover of EUR 96.7 million corresponding to an increase of 5.3%. The EBITDA amounted to EUR 9.3 million (2017: EUR 6.0 million). Amounting to 9.7%, the EBITDA ratio was above the expected range. The EBIT jumped to EUR 3.6 million (2017: EUR 0.0 million).
"Overall, on the operative level, the first three quarters of the business year were significantly more successful than the previous year. However, the shift of order call-offs from the fourth quarter 2018 to the following business year indicate a likelihood that the turnover in the last quarter of the current business year will be below previous year’s level," the company writes in the update.
The order book continues to be at a high level with EUR 169.1 million euro at the end of the third quarter (2017: EUR 172.0 million).
Foxconn might need to bring Chinese workers to new US plant As the EMS-giant has a big hurdle ahead of it self when it comes to is Wisconsin plant. The company must meet hiring, wage and investment target by specific dates to be able to receive tax- and other benefits.
Schaeffler to reorganise UK business – closes to sites Automotive and industrial supplier Schaeffler is reorganising its UK business...
Schweizer adjusts its forecast Based on the current expectations for the business development in the fourth...
Fujitsu starts operations of new AI company Fujitsu is better in AI and for that very reason the company is establishing a new company...
Robotics startup Micropsi secures more millions to fuel growth Micropsi Industries, a robotics software company, say it has closed USD 6.08 million (EUR...
Jaguar Land Rover expands with engineering office in Hungary Jaguar Land Rover plans to open a new technical engineering office in Budapest to support the...
€600 million for Berlin – Siemens signs future pact for Germany Siemens is making a strong commitment to Germany, and Berlin. At the Siemens industrial...
Geely team up with China aerospace firm to develop supersonic trains Zhejiang Geely Holding Group says it has signed a strategic framework agreement with...
Toyoda Gosei starts operation of new Indian automotive parts plant The Gujarat Plant of Toyoda Gosei Minda India Pvt. Ltd. (TGMIN), an Indian subsidiary of...
Philips to open new diagnostic imaging R&D centre in Cleveland Royal Philips says that it will open a new R&D centre of excellence and headquarters for...
Eltos invests in a Orbotech Nuvogo 780XL direct image system Italian printed circuit boards manufacturer Eltos S.p.A. has invested in new equipment for...
RecyCâbles continues to expand RecyCâbles, formed as a joint venture between SUEZ and Nexans in 2008, has recycled...
Heraeus Medical Components acquires Evergreen Medical... Heraeus Medical Components, a global business unit of Heraeus Holding GmbH, has entered into...
Garmin's camera platform selected by Chinese auto company Geely Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd., says that Geely Auto Group has selected Garmin...
paragon acquires speaker manufacturer LPG paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA says it is acquiring Lautsprecher-Produktions-Gesellschaft...
European Investment Bank approves €10M financing financing The European Investment Bank (EIB) has approved EUR 10 million long-term quasi equity...
Kathrein sells automotive division to drive restructuring The company says that it has sold its Automotive division to technology firm Continental. The...
KUKA wins major automotive contract For the body-in-white production of the new C-class in Augsburg, Daimler AG has awarded a...
ACDi adds three key pieces of equipment to its manufacturing plant Electronics contract manufacturing firm, ACDi, says that it has added three new...
Elbit to provide maritime UAS to the EU Maritime Safety Agency Elbit Systems has been awarded a framework contract to provide maritime Unmanned Aircraft...
SMTC Corporation Invests in its U.S. and Mexican Operations EMS provider, SMTC, says that it has completed a nearly USD 5 million facility and equipment...
Swedish EMS expands in Norway via acqusition Inission is now establishing itself on the Norwegian market by acquiring Simpro Holding AS...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news